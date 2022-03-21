2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

$4,350 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 7 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8871344

8871344 Stock #: 43041

43041 VIN: 5XYZGDAGXBG051072

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 43041

Mileage 222,719 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.