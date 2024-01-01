Menu
<p><span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729717569404_7861374235519196 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2011 Hyundai Sonata

165,519 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited | FULLY LOADED | $0 DOWN

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited | FULLY LOADED | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Used
165,519KM
VIN 5NPEC4AC1BH262385

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,519 KM

Cruise Control
Rear Vents
Trip Computer
Alarm System
Heated rear seats
Rear Heat Ducts
Homelink system
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
(2) 12V pwr outlets
(3) assist grips
Outside temp gauge
Eco indicator
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Rear coat hanger
Simulated leather door trim inserts
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest w/cupholders
(4) door panel bottle holders
Piano black interior trim *Changes to woodgrain interior accents with Camel seat trim*

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine RPM sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
Multi-link rear suspension w/gas shocks
2.4L DOHC dual CVVT GDI 16-valve variable intake system I4 engine
MacPherson strut front suspension w/gas shocks

Brake Assist
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear crumple zones
Dual front side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Body side reinforcements
Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
Front & rear airbags w/occupant classification sensor (OCS)

Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour bumpers
Chrome accented door handles
Solar control glass
Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof
Front fog lights
Chrome window mouldings
Windshield wiper de-icer
Automatic on/off headlamps
Dark chrome grille w/chrome hood garnish
Sunshade band
Variable-intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: turning signal indicators
P215/55R17 performance tires

Bluetooth Connectivity
Steering wheel audio controls -inc: Bluetooth controls

Armrest
trunk
pinch protection
hood
front map
dual cupholders
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front centre console -inc: storage
Deluxe door scuff plates
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: front adjustable anchors
Illumination -inc: cargo area
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto-up/auto-down
Remote releases -inc: fuel door
USB/iPod input
auxiliary MP3 input
dome lamp w/delay
front pretensioners & force limiters
ignition surround
Rear centre console -inc: dual cupholders
lock out button
17 x 6.5 aluminum wheels
Diversity antenna -inc: premium audio
360 WATTS
6-speed automatic transmission w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: cabin air filter
external amp
CleanAir ionizer
Dimension AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3 player -inc: (7) speakers

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-XXXX

403-402-2015

