$1,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
2011 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,556KM
VIN 5NPEC4AC5BH033692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 43530
- Mileage 208,556 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 5.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 43530
Lot #: 826
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**ENGINE NOISE**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2011 Hyundai Sonata