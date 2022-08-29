$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Tucson
Limited
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9027733
- Stock #: 22136B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chai Bronze Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 203,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2011 Hyundai Tucson Limited. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson features the following options: CHAI BRONZE METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEATS TRIM, Windshield wiper deicer, Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average speed, elapsed time, instant fuel consumption, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tinted glass *For windshield and front/rear/quarter/back*, Storage tray, Steering wheel audio & Bluetooth controls, Solar control glass *For windshield and front doors*, and Shift interlock system. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
