$5,950+ GST
2011 Infiniti EX35
2011 Infiniti EX35
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$5,950
+ GST
Used
289,955KM
VIN JN1AJ0HR9BM852608
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 85632
- Mileage 289,955 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85632
Lot #: 886
Reserve Price: $5,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
*PANEL PAINTED*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2011 Infiniti EX35