Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 26.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 45154 <br/>Lot #: 593 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Jeep Compass

205,418 KM

Details Description

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Watch This Vehicle
11945562

2011 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11945562
  2. 11945562
  3. 11945562
  4. 11945562
  5. 11945562
  6. 11945562
  7. 11945562
  8. 11945562
  9. 11945562
  10. 11945562
  11. 11945562
  12. 11945562
  13. 11945562
  14. 11945562
  15. 11945562
  16. 11945562
  17. 11945562
  18. 11945562
  19. 11945562
  20. 11945562
  21. 11945562
  22. 11945562
  23. 11945562
  24. 11945562
  25. 11945562
  26. 11945562
  27. 11945562
  28. 11945562
  29. 11945562
  30. 11945562
  31. 11945562
  32. 11945562
  33. 11945562
  34. 11945562
Contact Seller

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
205,418KM
VIN 1J4NF4FB2BD156633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 45154
  • Mileage 205,418 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 26.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 45154
Lot #: 593
Reserve Price: $3,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Nissan Rogue SV 51,447 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Toyota Tundra SR5 139,299 KM $10,200 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Dart SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Dart SXT 134,304 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Compass