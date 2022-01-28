$10,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4WD
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
239,308KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8236863
- Stock #: AA0520
- VIN: 1J4RR4GG1BC532537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,308 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4WD! Featuring Leather Interior, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
