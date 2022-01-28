2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 9 , 3 0 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8236863

8236863 Stock #: AA0520

AA0520 VIN: 1J4RR4GG1BC532537

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 239,308 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights DEEP TINTED GLASS Interval wipers Front air dam Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Tilt Steering Column rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Additional Features Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Front Power Lumbar Support Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.