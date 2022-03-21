2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 6 , 0 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8716694

8716694 Stock #: 39387

39387 VIN: 1J4RR4GGXBC568078

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 39387

Mileage 316,042 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.