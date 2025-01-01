$4,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Jeep Patriot
LIMITED
2011 Jeep Patriot
LIMITED
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,600
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,925KM
VIN 1J4NF4GB9BD149032
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 72840
- Mileage 194,925 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 72840
Lot #: 528
Reserve Price: $4,600
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
2011 Jeep Patriot