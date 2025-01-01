Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 72840 <br/>Lot #: 528 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,600 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Jeep Patriot

194,925 KM

Details Description

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED

12552065

2011 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,925KM
VIN 1J4NF4GB9BD149032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 72840
  • Mileage 194,925 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 72840
Lot #: 528
Reserve Price: $4,600
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Jeep Patriot