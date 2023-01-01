Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

176,129 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2011 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,129KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10379655
  • Stock #: 10534
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D11BL500468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 176,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Four-Wheel Drive!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $21995 - Our Price is just $19995!

Military heritage blends with modern tech and engineering in this legendary off-roader. This 2011 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler. This SUV has 176,129 kms. Stock number 10534 is green in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 202HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Four-wheel Drive.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

