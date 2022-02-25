$CALL+ tax & licensing
Autoplex Alberta
587-327-5804
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4WD
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
140,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8283423
- Stock #: AA0562
- VIN: 1J4AA2D11BL604975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD featuring Cloth Interior, AM/FM/CD/Aux, Cruise Control, and many more great features!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Removable Top
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2