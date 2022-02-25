Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Jeep Wrangler

140,704 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4WD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 8283423
  2. 8283423
  3. 8283423
  4. 8283423
  5. 8283423
  6. 8283423
  7. 8283423
  8. 8283423
  9. 8283423
  10. 8283423
  11. 8283423
  12. 8283423
  13. 8283423
  14. 8283423
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,704KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8283423
  • Stock #: AA0562
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D11BL604975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0562
  • Mileage 140,704 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2011 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD featuring Cloth Interior, AM/FM/CD/Aux, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Removable Top
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Second Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2014 Ford Taurus SHO...
 103,780 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 116,669 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Forester...
 185,888 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory