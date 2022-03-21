Menu
2011 Jeep Wrangler

285,774 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Jeep Wrangler

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2011 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

285,774KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8753672
  Stock #: 40777
  VIN: 1J4BA3H13BL621359

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40777
  Mileage 285,774 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 28.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 40777 - LOT #: 661DT - RESERVE PRICE: $7,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

