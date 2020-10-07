Menu
2011 Kia Soul

133,095 KM

Details

$99

+ tax & licensing
$99

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

4U SX

4U SX

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$99

+ taxes & licensing

133,095KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6174624
  • Stock #: AA0290
  • VIN: KNDJT2A27B7709591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,095 KM

Vehicle Description

$99 Bi-Weekly estimated based on 60 month term O.A.C. at 4.99% with $0 downpayment 

2011 Kia Soul SX! This Spacious Hatchback is equipped with Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, AM/FM/6CD/AUX, Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cloth Interior, Cruise Control and many more great features!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

- ALL CREDIT APPROVED (Good, Bad or No Credit)

- UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! (O.A.C.)

- Get Free Winter Tires OR Remote Starter (O.A.C.)

 

WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

- Extended Manufacturer Warranty

- UP TO 25% OFF 

- 90 Day Vehicle Exchange Policy

 

 

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

 

 

 

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

 

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 327-5804 anytime!

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

