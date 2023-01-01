$21,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-804-6179
2011 Land Rover Range Rover
Supercharged HSE LUXURY
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10409907
- Stock #: CM340264
- VIN: SALMF1E41BA340264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,585 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED HSE, LOW KM, DEALER SERVICED, OPTIONS INCLUDE: Heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, cold climate package (heated windshield/mirrors), tilt steering, AM/FM, AUX/USB, 6 disc CD player and 6 disc DVD player with LCD displays for rear in back of head rests. Air conditioning, front/rear AC/Heat controls, rear vanity mirrors, remote control for audio/video controls. Power windows, sunroof with tilt and full open. Winter and summer floor mats, cargo mat and cargo cover with cargo netting, hidden hitch for towing/bike racks/etc, and much more.
Vehicle Features
