2011 Land Rover Range Rover

149,585 KM

Details

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged HSE LUXURY

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged HSE LUXURY

Location

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

149,585KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409907
  • Stock #: CM340264
  • VIN: SALMF1E41BA340264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,585 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED HSE, LOW KM, DEALER SERVICED, OPTIONS INCLUDE: Heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, cold climate package (heated windshield/mirrors), tilt steering, AM/FM, AUX/USB, 6 disc CD player and 6 disc DVD player with LCD displays for rear in back of head rests. Air conditioning, front/rear AC/Heat controls, rear vanity mirrors, remote control for audio/video controls. Power windows, sunroof with tilt and full open. Winter and summer floor mats, cargo mat and cargo cover with cargo netting, hidden hitch for towing/bike racks/etc, and much more. 

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-969-4098. 

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

