$24,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2011 Lexus GX 460
2011 Lexus GX 460
Premium
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
242,325KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10097205
- Stock #: 032592
- VIN: JTJJM7FXXB5032592
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 242,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Active Suspension,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front On/Off Road,Tires - Rear On/Off Road,Conventional Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spo...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5