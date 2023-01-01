Menu
2011 Lexus GX 460

242,325 KM

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2011 Lexus GX 460

2011 Lexus GX 460

Premium

2011 Lexus GX 460

Premium

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 10097205
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

242,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10097205
  • Stock #: 032592
  • VIN: JTJJM7FXXB5032592

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 242,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Air Suspension,Active Suspension,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front On/Off Road,Tires - Rear On/Off Road,Conventional Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rear Spo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

2016 Ford Focus SE
 143,263 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2013 Audi A4 PREMIUM...
 154,245 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2011 Lexus GX 460 Pr...
 242,325 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

