Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 5.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 97022 - LOT #: 723 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,800 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

178,728 KM

Details Description

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11030924
  2. 11030924
  3. 11030924
  4. 11030924
  5. 11030924
  6. 11030924
  7. 11030924
  8. 11030924
  9. 11030924
  10. 11030924
  11. 11030924
  12. 11030924
  13. 11030924
  14. 11030924
  15. 11030924
  16. 11030924
  17. 11030924
  18. 11030924
  19. 11030924
  20. 11030924
  21. 11030924
  22. 11030924
  23. 11030924
  24. 11030924
  25. 11030924
  26. 11030924
  27. 11030924
  28. 11030924
  29. 11030924
  30. 11030924
  31. 11030924
  32. 11030924
  33. 11030924
Contact Seller

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
178,728KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1VF0B1435830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97022
  • Mileage 178,728 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 97022 - LOT #: 723 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,800 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 188,744 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Acura CSX Base for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 Acura CSX Base 206,006 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai Elantra SE 116,093 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3