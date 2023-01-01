Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

79,611 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9543532
  2. 9543532
  3. 9543532
  4. 9543532
  5. 9543532
  6. 9543532
  7. 9543532
  8. 9543532
  9. 9543532
  10. 9543532
  11. 9543532
  12. 9543532
  13. 9543532
  14. 9543532
  15. 9543532
  16. 9543532
  17. 9543532
  18. 9543532
  19. 9543532
  20. 9543532
  21. 9543532
  22. 9543532
  23. 9543532
  24. 9543532
  25. 9543532
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,611KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9543532
  • Stock #: 59083
  • VIN: JM1BL1M55B1453197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59083
  • Mileage 79,611 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 31.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59083 - LOT #: 531 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - * SET OF FOUR SUMMER TIRES ON RIMS INSIDE VEHICLE * * SERVICE RECORDS ON FILE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Hyundai Tucson SE
 65,516 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra SV
 124,490 KM
$9,000 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC90 Insc...
 65,452 KM
$41,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory