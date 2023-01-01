2011 Mazda MAZDA3

$6,900 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 6 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9543532

9543532 Stock #: 59083

59083 VIN: JM1BL1M55B1453197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59083

Mileage 79,611 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.