2011 Mercedes-Benz B 200

161,935 KM

Details

$5,988

+ tax & licensing




Auto House

403-770-9294







Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294





161,935KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8225919
  • Stock #: 453975
  • VIN: WDDFH33X39J453975

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 161,935 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 MERCEDES BENZ B200 161,935 KMS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Auto House

Auto House



Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

