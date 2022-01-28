$5,988+ tax & licensing
$5,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2011 Mercedes-Benz B 200
2011 Mercedes-Benz B 200
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$5,988
+ taxes & licensing
161,935KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8225919
- Stock #: 453975
- VIN: WDDFH33X39J453975
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 161,935 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MERCEDES BENZ B200 161,935 KMS, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, CD, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL AND MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5