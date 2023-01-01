Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

114,616 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B200

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10132200
  2. 10132200
  3. 10132200
  4. 10132200
  5. 10132200
  6. 10132200
  7. 10132200
  8. 10132200
  9. 10132200
  10. 10132200
  11. 10132200
  12. 10132200
  13. 10132200
  14. 10132200
  15. 10132200
  16. 10132200
  17. 10132200
  18. 10132200
  19. 10132200
  20. 10132200
  21. 10132200
  22. 10132200
  23. 10132200
  24. 10132200
  25. 10132200
  26. 10132200
  27. 10132200
  28. 10132200
  29. 10132200
  30. 10132200
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
114,616KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10132200
  • Stock #: 72128
  • VIN: WDDFH3DB8BJ735246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 72128
  • Mileage 114,616 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 72128 - LOT #: 581 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - **MERCEDES BRAND RIMS IN VEHICLE** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 57,620 KM
$74,000 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat
 164,972 KM
$36,000 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz B...
 114,616 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory