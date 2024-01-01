$3,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C250
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C250
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,876KM
VIN WDDGF8FB8BF537869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40685
- Mileage 203,876 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40685
Lot #: 760
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*ROUGH IDLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class