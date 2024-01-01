Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40685 <br/>Lot #: 760 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *ROUGH IDLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

203,876 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11823902
  2. 11823902
  3. 11823902
  4. 11823902
  5. 11823902
  6. 11823902
  7. 11823902
  8. 11823902
  9. 11823902
  10. 11823902
  11. 11823902
  12. 11823902
  13. 11823902
  14. 11823902
  15. 11823902
  16. 11823902
  17. 11823902
  18. 11823902
  19. 11823902
  20. 11823902
  21. 11823902
  22. 11823902
  23. 11823902
  24. 11823902
  25. 11823902
  26. 11823902
  27. 11823902
  28. 11823902
  29. 11823902
  30. 11823902
  31. 11823902
  32. 11823902
  33. 11823902
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,876KM
VIN WDDGF8FB8BF537869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 40685
  • Mileage 203,876 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40685
Lot #: 760
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*ROUGH IDLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2005 Nissan Xterra SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Nissan Xterra SE 0 $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Kia Seltos EX 47,534 KM $25,000 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Ford Fusion SE 315,439 KM $1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class