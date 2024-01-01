Menu
Account
Sign In
This Mercedes E350 wagon comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, Blind Spot Detection system, alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION system, parking camera, premium Harman Kardon surround system, xenon headlights, heated black leather seats with memory seats, power tilt & telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, push start ignition and much more!!!

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

185,626 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

WAGON w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

WAGON w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 11535186
  2. 11535186
  3. 11535186
  4. 11535186
  5. 11535186
  6. 11535186
  7. 11535186
  8. 11535186
  9. 11535186
  10. 11535186
  11. 11535186
  12. 11535186
  13. 11535186
  14. 11535186
  15. 11535186
  16. 11535186
  17. 11535186
  18. 11535186
  19. 11535186
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,626KM
VIN WDDHH8HB4BA245810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Stock # 20667
  • Mileage 185,626 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes E350 wagon comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, Blind Spot Detection system, alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION system, parking camera, premium Harman Kardon surround system, xenon headlights, heated black leather seats with memory seats, power tilt & telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, push start ignition and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated Front Seat(s), All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Aluminum Wheels, Power Door Locks, Satellite Radio, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Folding Mirrors, Floor Mats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Bench Seat, Fog Lamps, Power ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra SUN & SAFETY w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai Elantra SUN & SAFETY w/ SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 118,027 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED w/ NAVI / JBL SOUND / LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED w/ NAVI / JBL SOUND / LEATHER 60,757 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Impreza SPORT w/ AWD / SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Subaru Impreza SPORT w/ AWD / SUNROOF / AUTOMATIC 124,650 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class