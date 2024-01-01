$17,990+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
WAGON w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
WAGON w/ AWD / LEATHER / PANORAMIC ROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Stock # 20667
- Mileage 185,626 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mercedes E350 wagon comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, Blind Spot Detection system, alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION system, parking camera, premium Harman Kardon surround system, xenon headlights, heated black leather seats with memory seats, power tilt & telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, push start ignition and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344