$16,997+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL 350 BlueTec
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
203,554KM
Good Condition
VIN 4JGBF2FE3BA740947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 203,554 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 MERCEDES GL 350 BLUETEC, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, BACK UP CAMERA, SEVEN PASSENGERS, AUX, RADIO, AND MUCH MORE!!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Crossroads Motors
