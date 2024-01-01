Menu
<p>2011 MERCEDES GL 350 BLUETEC, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, BACK UP CAMERA, SEVEN PASSENGERS, AUX, RADIO, AND MUCH MORE!!!</p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

203,554 KM

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTec

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 BlueTec

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,554KM
Good Condition
VIN 4JGBF2FE3BA740947

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 203,554 KM

2011 MERCEDES GL 350 BLUETEC, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, BACK UP CAMERA, SEVEN PASSENGERS, AUX, RADIO, AND MUCH MORE!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-XXXX

403-804-6179

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2011 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class