2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

164,583 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Finance and Lease Auto

587-391-7757

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-7757

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,583KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7679245
  Stock #: FL-0011
  VIN: WDCGG8HB4BF636686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FL-0011
  • Mileage 164,583 KM

Vehicle Description

$99/Weekly with Zero Down payment and Sale price of $14,995 O.A.C. Check out this great condition 2011 Mercedes Benz GLK 350 4Matic. It operates on a 4-Wheel Drive base on a 7-Speed Automatic Transmission and a 3.5L V6 engine. It has all the power features, backup camera, tire-pressure monitoring, full leather upholstery, and Auxilary and Bluetooth connection.

 

**All Vehicles Are Mechanically Inspected. Comes with Verified CARFAX Report

 

Finance or Lease Available - zero down No Payments for 12 Months

Guranteed Approval | Good, Bad or NO Credit

Extended Warranty & Insurance Available!

 

Finance & Lease Auto - Macleod Trail

Call Us: 1(587) 391-87757

Visit Us: 4115 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary AB, T2G2R6

Visit Our Website www.financeandleaseauto.ca

**AMVIC Licensed Automotive Dealership**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Finance and Lease Auto

Finance and Lease Auto

4115 Macleod Trail, Calgary, AB T2S 2P4

587-391-XXXX

587-391-7757

