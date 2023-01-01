Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

140,631 KM

Details Description Features

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

4MATIC 4dr ML 550 | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

140,631KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10378038
  • Stock #: GTS6922
  • VIN: 4JGBB7CB2BA676922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Security System

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Power Door Locks

Steering Wheel Controls

Trip Computer

Leather Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Universal Garage Door Opener

Lumbar Support

Anti-Theft System

Rear Bench Seat

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo shade

Fog Lights

Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Privacy Glass

Temporary spare tire

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Tire Pressure Monitor

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Forward Collision Warning

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Blind Spot Monitor

Lane Departure Assist

Auto Hold Brake

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Moonroof/Sunroof

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

View Carfax Here!

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

GT Motor Sports South

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

