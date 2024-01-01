Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 3.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24333 - LOT #: 730 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

243,604 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML63AMG

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

ML63AMG

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11429387
  2. 11429387
  3. 11429387
  4. 11429387
  5. 11429387
  6. 11429387
  7. 11429387
  8. 11429387
  9. 11429387
  10. 11429387
  11. 11429387
  12. 11429387
  13. 11429387
  14. 11429387
  15. 11429387
  16. 11429387
  17. 11429387
  18. 11429387
  19. 11429387
  20. 11429387
  21. 11429387
  22. 11429387
  23. 11429387
  24. 11429387
  25. 11429387
  26. 11429387
  27. 11429387
  28. 11429387
  29. 11429387
  30. 11429387
  31. 11429387
  32. 11429387
  33. 11429387
  34. 11429387
  35. 11429387
  36. 11429387
  37. 11429387
  38. 11429387
  39. 11429387
  40. 11429387
  41. 11429387
  42. 11429387
  43. 11429387
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
243,604KM
VIN 4JGBB7HB2BA675570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24333
  • Mileage 243,604 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JULY 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 24333 - LOT #: 730 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Ford F-150 XLT 193,527 KM $10,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Gio BLAZER 200HS for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Gio BLAZER 200HS 444 KM $3,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Honda Civic LX 204,821 KM $8,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class