Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

188,455 KM

Details Description

$18,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 CARGO STD ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 CARGO STD ROOF

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8140684
  2. 8140684
  3. 8140684
  4. 8140684
  5. 8140684
  6. 8140684
  7. 8140684
  8. 8140684
  9. 8140684
  10. 8140684
  11. 8140684
  12. 8140684
  13. 8140684
  14. 8140684
  15. 8140684
  16. 8140684
  17. 8140684
  18. 8140684
  19. 8140684
  20. 8140684
  21. 8140684
  22. 8140684
  23. 8140684
  24. 8140684
  25. 8140684
  26. 8140684
  27. 8140684
  28. 8140684
  29. 8140684
  30. 8140684
  31. 8140684
  32. 8140684
  33. 8140684
  34. 8140684
  35. 8140684
  36. 8140684
  37. 8140684
  38. 8140684
  39. 8140684
  40. 8140684
  41. 8140684
  42. 8140684
  43. 8140684
  44. 8140684
  45. 8140684
  46. 8140684
  47. 8140684
  48. 8140684
  49. 8140684
  50. 8140684
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

188,455KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8140684
  • Stock #: 29028
  • VIN: WD3BE7CC9B5575836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 29028
  • Mileage 188,455 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 29.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29028 - LOT #: 104 - RESERVE PRICE: $18,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Audi Q7
 157,293 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 352,041 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2008 Saturn Vue XE
 308,151 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory