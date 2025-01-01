$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD 4dr S ALL4
2011 MINI Cooper Countryman
AWD 4dr S ALL4
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H99627
- Mileage 227,115 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2011 MINI COOPER COUNTYMAN $7,999 + Tax & Fees
Available at Red Mile Motors 311 36 Ave S.E.
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV with great features and low maintenance? Check out this 2011 Mini Cooper clean, comfortable, and ready for your next adventure!
Price: $7,999 + tax & fees
Carfax & AMVIC Inspection Provided
Financing & Extended Warranty Available
Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or just cruising around town, the MINI Cooper delivers smooth handling, solid performance,
Call or text 825-982-1111 for more details or to schedule a test drive today!
Visit us at 311 36 Ave S.E. Red Mile Motors
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Red Mile Motors
Email Red Mile Motors
Red Mile Motors
Call Dealer
825-982-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
825-982-1111