<p><strong>For Sale: 2011 MINI COOPER COUNTYMAN $7,999 + Tax & Fees</strong><br><span> </span><em>Available at Red Mile Motors 311 36 Ave S.E.</em></p><p>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient SUV with great features and low maintenance? Check out this<span> 2011 Mini Cooper</span><span> </span> clean, comfortable, and ready for your next adventure!</p><p><span> </span><strong>Price:</strong><span> </span>$7,9<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1745693843186_8465814811573825 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>99 + tax & fees<br><span> </span><strong>Carfax & AMVIC Inspection Provided</strong><br><span> </span><strong>Financing & Extended Warranty Available</strong></p><p>Whether youre commuting, road-tripping, or just cruising around town, the MINI Cooper delivers smooth handling, solid performance,</p><p> Call or text<span> </span><strong>825-982-1111</strong><span> </span>for more details or to schedule a test drive today!<br> Visit us at<span> </span><strong>311 36 Ave S.E. Red Mile Motors</strong></p>

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

227,115 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

Watch This Vehicle
12460069

2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

AWD 4dr S ALL4

Location

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
227,115KM
VIN WMWZC5C5XBWH99627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H99627
  • Mileage 227,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
Roof Rails
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Blacked-out grille
Body colour bumpers -inc: integrated upper air scoop
Pwr heated exterior mirrors & washer jets
Top hinged tail gate

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension
Engine start/stop button
Speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
ALL4 all-wheel drive
Fully electronic throttle control
MacPherson independent front suspension
Rear differential w/electro-hydraulic wet clutch
Twin-pipe exhaust system -inc: chrome finishers

Interior

Trip Computer
Auxiliary input jack
(2) front cup holders
Front map lights
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Stainless steel driver footrest & pedals
Climate controlled glove box
Front passenger/rear grab handles in headliner
Front sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Interior chrome door handles
Luggage compartment eye lashings
Multi-function sport steering wheel -inc: cruise control
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up & down
Toggle switch instrument controls

Media / Nav / Comm

(6) SPEAKERS

Safety

Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Cornering brake control (CBC)
4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS)
ISOFIX child seat anchors
Front/rear side curtain air bags
FLAT TIRE MONITOR
Twin horns
Advanced crumple zones
Front air bags w/passenger sensor
Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags
Side impact door beams w/interlocking anchoring system

Additional Features

doors unlock
date/time
1-part centre utility rail
Follow-me-home function
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Interior Trim
1.6L 16-valve I4 VVT twin-scroll turbocharged engine
3-point seat belts for all positions -inc: belt stopper
Dark Anthracite
Halogen headlights -inc: beam-throw control
On-board computer -inc: outside temp
activate hazard lights & interior lights
average fuel consumption & speed
centre-mounted speedometer
front seat belt limiter
pyrotechnic belt tensioner
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: HD Radio

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

