$4,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer
SE
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
229,424KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA32U2FU4BU601747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 51200
- Mileage 229,424 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51200
Lot #: 727
Reserve Price: $4,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51200
Lot #: 727
Reserve Price: $4,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2017 Honda HR-V EX 54,381 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 92,400 KM $20,300 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 99,046 KM $17,000 + tax & lic
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,400
+ taxes & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer