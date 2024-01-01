Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51200 <br/>Lot #: 727 <br/>Reserve Price: $4,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

229,424 KM

Details Description

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12036232

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12036232
  2. 12036232
  3. 12036232
  4. 12036232
  5. 12036232
  6. 12036232
  7. 12036232
  8. 12036232
  9. 12036232
  10. 12036232
  11. 12036232
  12. 12036232
  13. 12036232
  14. 12036232
  15. 12036232
  16. 12036232
  17. 12036232
  18. 12036232
  19. 12036232
  20. 12036232
  21. 12036232
  22. 12036232
  23. 12036232
  24. 12036232
  25. 12036232
  26. 12036232
  27. 12036232
  28. 12036232
  29. 12036232
  30. 12036232
  31. 12036232
  32. 12036232
  33. 12036232
Contact Seller

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,424KM
VIN JA32U2FU4BU601747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51200
  • Mileage 229,424 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday December 31.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51200
Lot #: 727
Reserve Price: $4,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Rebuilt Status: This vehicle has been rebuilt from salvage.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Honda HR-V EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Honda HR-V EX 54,381 KM $18,000 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 92,400 KM $20,300 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Chevrolet Impala Premier 99,046 KM $17,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer