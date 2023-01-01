2011 Mitsubishi RVR

$3,250 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 4 , 3 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9606487

9606487 Stock #: 59730

59730 VIN: JA4AJ4AU6BZ602081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59730

Mileage 264,344 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.