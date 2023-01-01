Menu
2011 Nissan Juke

132,229 KM

Details Features

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2011 Nissan Juke

2011 Nissan Juke

S

2011 Nissan Juke

S

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

132,229KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079664
  • Stock #: 008109
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV0BT008109

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Mileage 132,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CAYENNE RED,Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

