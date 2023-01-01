$11,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2011 Nissan Juke
2011 Nissan Juke
S
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$11,988
+ taxes & licensing
132,229KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10079664
- Stock #: 008109
- VIN: JN8AF5MV0BT008109
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Mileage 132,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CAYENNE RED,Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wip...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5