2011 Nissan Quest

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9898163

9898163 Stock #: 000144

000144 VIN: JN8AE2KP2B9000144

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PLATINUM GRAPHITE,GRAY SEAT TRIM,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Privacy Glass,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Sig...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.