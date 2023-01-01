$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2011 Nissan Quest
SL
Location
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
220,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9898163
- Stock #: 000144
- VIN: JN8AE2KP2B9000144
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PLATINUM GRAPHITE,GRAY SEAT TRIM,Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Rear Spoiler,Privacy Glass,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Sig...
