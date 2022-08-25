Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Rogue

282,428 KM

Details Description

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Rogue

2011 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Rogue

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8991181
  2. 8991181
  3. 8991181
  4. 8991181
  5. 8991181
  6. 8991181
  7. 8991181
  8. 8991181
  9. 8991181
  10. 8991181
  11. 8991181
  12. 8991181
  13. 8991181
  14. 8991181
  15. 8991181
  16. 8991181
  17. 8991181
  18. 8991181
  19. 8991181
  20. 8991181
  21. 8991181
  22. 8991181
  23. 8991181
  24. 8991181
  25. 8991181
  26. 8991181
  27. 8991181
  28. 8991181
  29. 8991181
  30. 8991181
  31. 8991181
  32. 8991181
  33. 8991181
  34. 8991181
  35. 8991181
  36. 8991181
  37. 8991181
  38. 8991181
  39. 8991181
  40. 8991181
  41. 8991181
  42. 8991181
  43. 8991181
  44. 8991181
  45. 8991181
  46. 8991181
  47. 8991181
  48. 8991181
  49. 8991181
  50. 8991181
Contact Seller

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

282,428KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8991181
  • Stock #: 47403
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV8BW288422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47403
  • Mileage 282,428 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY AUGUST 30.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47403 - LOT #: 672 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 151,766 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4
224,367 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Suzuki XL-7
245,519 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory