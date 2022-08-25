2011 Nissan Rogue

$3,900 + taxes & licensing 2 8 2 , 4 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8991181

8991181 Stock #: 47403

47403 VIN: JN8AS5MV8BW288422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 47403

Mileage 282,428 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.