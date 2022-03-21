2011 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 7 4 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8936299

8936299 Stock #: GT7653

GT7653 VIN: 3N1BC1CPXBL439309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT7653

Mileage 151,744 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.