2011 Nissan Xterra

164,620 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Nissan Xterra

2011 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

2011 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9370459
  Stock #: 55349
  VIN: 5N1AN0NW8BC514386

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 55349
  Mileage 164,620 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55349 - LOT #: 510DT - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

