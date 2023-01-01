Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Rockwood Signature

999,999 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Rockwood Signature

2011 Rockwood Signature

ULTRA LITE SERIES 7293RKSS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Rockwood Signature

ULTRA LITE SERIES 7293RKSS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9589159
  2. 9589159
  3. 9589159
  4. 9589159
  5. 9589159
  6. 9589159
  7. 9589159
  8. 9589159
  9. 9589159
  10. 9589159
  11. 9589159
  12. 9589159
  13. 9589159
  14. 9589159
  15. 9589159
  16. 9589159
  17. 9589159
  18. 9589159
  19. 9589159
  20. 9589159
  21. 9589159
  22. 9589159
  23. 9589159
  24. 9589159
  25. 9589159
  26. 9589159
  27. 9589159
  28. 9589159
  29. 9589159
  30. 9589159
  31. 9589159
  32. 9589159
  33. 9589159
  34. 9589159
  35. 9589159
  36. 9589159
  37. 9589159
  38. 9589159
  39. 9589159
  40. 9589159
  41. 9589159
  42. 9589159
  43. 9589159
  44. 9589159
  45. 9589159
  46. 9589159
  47. 9589159
  48. 9589159
  49. 9589159
  50. 9589159
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589159
  • Stock #: 59428
  • VIN: 4X4TRLE2XB1834217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MARCH 4.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59428 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Dodge Charger
301,916 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Pontiac Grand P...
 259,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 STOUGHTON TRAIL...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory