Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Subaru Forester

185,888 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Forester

2011 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 8265219
  2. 8265219
  3. 8265219
  4. 8265219
  5. 8265219
  6. 8265219
  7. 8265219
  8. 8265219
  9. 8265219
  10. 8265219
  11. 8265219
  12. 8265219
  13. 8265219
  14. 8265219
  15. 8265219
  16. 8265219
  17. 8265219
  18. 8265219
  19. 8265219
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8265219
  • Stock #: AA0551
  • VIN: JF2SHCEC2BH762242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,888 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2011 Subaru Forester 2.5X Limited featuring Leather Interior, Navigation, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2016 Honda Pilot Tou...
 130,574 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2003 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 366,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Si ...
 155,460 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory