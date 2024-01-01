$8,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Outback
4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Prem
Location
Bonnybrook Auto Sales
244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7
403-261-5892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB7375
- Mileage 252,762 KM
Vehicle Description
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 SUBARU OUTBACK PREMIUM AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows Heated seats./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales
