Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 SUBARU OUTBACK PREMIUM AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows Heated seats./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business.

2011 Subaru Outback

252,762 KM

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

Used
252,762KM
VIN 4S4BRGBC3B3397375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB7375
  • Mileage 252,762 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2011 SUBARU OUTBACK PREMIUM AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system Keyless Entry, Bluetooth,Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows Heated seats./Air /Tilt /Cruise Am/Fm Stereo/ Cd Player Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 6 month extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto , helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

