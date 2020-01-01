Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Highlander

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Highlander

2011 Toyota Highlander

w/ LOW KMS / 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Highlander

w/ LOW KMS / 7 PASSENGER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6307212
  • Stock #: 19220
  • VIN: 5TDZA3EH1BS007821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 7 passenger ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Toyota Highlander comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.7L motor, automatic transmission, fog lights, split folding 2nd and 3rd row seats, air conditioning w/ rear climate controls, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, premium sound system, power windows / locks /mirrors, keyless entry, antilock disc brakes, stability control, snow mode and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2016 Hyundai Genesis...
 69,000 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 7,500 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 36,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory