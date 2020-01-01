2011 Toyota Highlander

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This 7 passenger ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Toyota Highlander comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.7L motor, automatic transmission, fog lights, split folding 2nd and 3rd row seats, air conditioning w/ rear climate controls, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, premium sound system, power windows / locks /mirrors, keyless entry, antilock disc brakes, stability control, snow mode and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4