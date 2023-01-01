2011 Toyota Sienna

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,650 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9734398

9734398 VIN: 5TDZK3DC4BS068194

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 261,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks Knee Air Bag Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.