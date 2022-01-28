Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Tacoma

125,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Tacoma

2011 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT w/ LEATHER / BACK-UP CAM. / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT w/ LEATHER / BACK-UP CAM. / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

125,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8252487
  • Stock #: 19757
  • VIN: 3TMMU4FN2BM026597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Stock # 19757
  • Mileage 125,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 4.0L V6 motor, automatic transmission, heated leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, sport hood w/ scoop, sport-tuned suspension, cruise control, fog lights, boxliner, leather wrapped tilt & telescoping steering wheel, premium sound system, keyless entry, back-up camera and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Engine Immobilizer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, AM/FM Stereo, Front Side Ai...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2009 Hyundai Genesis...
 138,500 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2007 Jaguar XK COVER...
 56,000 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai KONA UL...
 15,000 KM
$32,490 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory