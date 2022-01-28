$26,990+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai
403 243-8344
2011 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT w/ LEATHER / BACK-UP CAM. / LOW KMS
Location
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
125,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8252487
- Stock #: 19757
- VIN: 3TMMU4FN2BM026597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 19757
- Mileage 125,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 4.0L V6 motor, automatic transmission, heated leather seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, sport hood w/ scoop, sport-tuned suspension, cruise control, fog lights, boxliner, leather wrapped tilt & telescoping steering wheel, premium sound system, keyless entry, back-up camera and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Power Steering, Conventional Spare Tire, Traction Control, Tow Hooks, Driver Air Bag, ABS, Engine Immobilizer, Tire Pressure Monitor, Passenger Air Bag, CD Player, Bucket Seats, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, AM/FM Stereo, Front Side Ai...
