Car Zone is pleased to offer this 2011 Toyota Venza V6 AWD with 181,000 kilometres.  It comes with 2 sets of keys, A/C, All Wheel Drive, and Toyotas amazing reliability.  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LYfefNG2v6RtkQl85vScxuE2QrJXpV40

2011 Toyota Venza

181,000 KM

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Car Zone is pleased to offer this 2011 Toyota Venza V6 AWD with 181,000 kilometres.  It comes with 2 sets of keys, A/C, All Wheel Drive, and Toyota's amazing reliability.  

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=LYfefNG2v6RtkQl85vScxuE2QrJXpV40

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2011 Toyota Venza