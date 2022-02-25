2011 Volkswagen GTI BASE

$3,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 3 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8329845

8329845 Stock #: 30913

30913 VIN: WVWEV7AJ0BW077166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 30913

Mileage 166,341 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.