Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen GTI BASE

166,341 KM

Details Description

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen GTI BASE

2011 Volkswagen GTI BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen GTI BASE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8329845
  2. 8329845
  3. 8329845
  4. 8329845
  5. 8329845
  6. 8329845
  7. 8329845
  8. 8329845
  9. 8329845
  10. 8329845
  11. 8329845
  12. 8329845
  13. 8329845
  14. 8329845
  15. 8329845
  16. 8329845
  17. 8329845
  18. 8329845
  19. 8329845
  20. 8329845
  21. 8329845
  22. 8329845
  23. 8329845
  24. 8329845
  25. 8329845
  26. 8329845
Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

166,341KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329845
  • Stock #: 30913
  • VIN: WVWEV7AJ0BW077166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 30913
  • Mileage 166,341 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MARCH 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 30913 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $3,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - * ENGINE NOISE * HEATER/AC FAN NOT WORKING * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 112,695 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 133,203 KM
$13,500 + tax & lic
2021 Honda CRF 250R
 999,999 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory