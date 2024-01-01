$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Passat
4dr DSG Sportline
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,789 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2011 Volkswagen CC is a stylish and upscale sedan offered by Volkswagen. Here are some key features and specifications for the 2011 model:
- Engine Options: The 2011 CC was available with a few engine options, including:
- 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, producing around 200 horsepower.
- Transmission:6-speed automatic transmission.
- Fuel Economy: The fuel efficiency of the 2011 Volkswagen CC varies depending on the engine and transmission configuration. Generally, it achieves around 21-22 mpg in the city and 31-32 mpg on the highway.
- Interior Features: The CC's interior boasts a luxurious feel, with high-quality materials and upscale design. Features may include leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a premium audio system.
- Safety Features: Standard safety features may include antilock brakes, stability control, traction control, front-seat side airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional safety features may include adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
- Technology: The 2011 CC equipped with various technology features, such as a touchscreen infotainment system, navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, and available premium sound systems.
- Exterior Design: The CC is known for its sleek and coupe-like styling, featuring a sloping roofline and upscale exterior accents.
Overall, the 2011 Volkswagen CC offers a blend of style, performance, and luxury features, making it an attractive option for those in the market for a midsize sedan.
