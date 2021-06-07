Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Routan

269,855 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Routan

2011 Volkswagen Routan

S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Routan

S

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7265726
  2. 7265726
  3. 7265726
  4. 7265726
  5. 7265726
  6. 7265726
  7. 7265726
  8. 7265726
  9. 7265726
  10. 7265726
  11. 7265726
  12. 7265726
  13. 7265726
  14. 7265726
  15. 7265726
  16. 7265726
  17. 7265726
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

269,855KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7265726
  • Stock #: AA0397
  • VIN: 2V4RW4DG5BR724124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 269,855 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Volkswagen Routan Trendline! This Featuring 3rd Row Seating, Cloth Interior, AM/FM/CD/AUX, Privacy Glass, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows/Door Locks/Mirrors, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Leather Steering Wheel
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 126,000 KM
$73 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 2...
 132,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory