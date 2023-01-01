Menu
2011 Volkswagen TIGUAN 4MOTION

180,845 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2011 Volkswagen TIGUAN 4MOTION

2011 Volkswagen TIGUAN 4MOTION

2011 Volkswagen TIGUAN 4MOTION

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

180,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553796
  • Stock #: 83066
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX3BW503578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 83066
  • Mileage 180,845 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 83066 - LOT #: 530 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

