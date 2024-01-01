$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 135i
2012 BMW 135i
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,889KM
VIN WBAUC9C54CVM12804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 34848
- Mileage 120,889 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 34848
Lot #: 453TX
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
**TOW-NON-RUNNER** **MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
2012 BMW 135i