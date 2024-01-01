Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 34848 <br/>Lot #: 453TX <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> **TOW-NON-RUNNER** **MECHANICAL CONDITION UNKNOWN** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2012 BMW 135i

120,889 KM

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

VIN WBAUC9C54CVM12804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 34848
  • Mileage 120,889 KM

Vehicle Description

