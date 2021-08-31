2012 BMW 7 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,988 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 9 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7860321

GT1662 VIN: WBAKC6C56CC397160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT1662

Mileage 158,979 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Turbocharged Equalizer Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.