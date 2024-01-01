$19,900.25+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 750Li
xDrive
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
$19,900.25
+ taxes & licensing
73,216KM
Used
VIN WBAKC8C56CC436714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown/Black Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # N9698D
- Mileage 73,216 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Metallic Colour
Multimedia Package
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
