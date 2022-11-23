Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

202,013 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9433368
  2. 9433368
  3. 9433368
  4. 9433368
  5. 9433368
  6. 9433368
  7. 9433368
  8. 9433368
  9. 9433368
  10. 9433368
  11. 9433368
  12. 9433368
  13. 9433368
  14. 9433368
  15. 9433368
  16. 9433368
  17. 9433368
  18. 9433368
  19. 9433368
  20. 9433368
  21. 9433368
  22. 9433368
  23. 9433368
  24. 9433368
  25. 9433368
  26. 9433368
  27. 9433368
  28. 9433368
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

202,013KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433368
  • Stock #: 55824
  • VIN: WBAVL1C55CVM57336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55824
  • Mileage 202,013 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55824 - LOT #: 507 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2005 Acura TL A-Spec
 200,895 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2004 Jeep Liberty LI...
 332,666 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 243,497 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory