2012 BMW X1

141,951 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

28i

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

141,951KM
Used
  • Stock #: X112S
  • VIN: WBAVL1C55CVR80307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,951 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW XDRIVE28I AWD X-Drive Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this very nice BMW XDRIVE28I that comes powered by a 241 hp 2.0L L4 turbo DOHC 16-valve 8-Speed Automatic Transmission with manual mode for increased performance & fuel economy, nicely equipped with Panorama Roof w/Power Sunshade, BMW Professional HiFi Sound System w/USB/Audio Interface , Keyless Access with Push Button Start, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Cruise Control with Braking Function, Lights Package with Front Foglamps, Black High-Gloss Interior Trim Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 Silver Alloy Wheels, Finished in Titanium Silver Metallic w/Sensatec Black Heated Power Memory Seats, Comes with extra set of winter tires and you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the AWD will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers,, Experience BMWs legendary performance and fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 141,951 Kms, Priced at $13,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star selling dealer! Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #X112S.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

